Both New Jersey Devils general manager Ray Shero and Taylor Hall's agent, Darren Ferris, denied a report on Monday that suggested Hall wasn’t interested in signing a contract extension with the team.

"No idea where [the website] got that from aside from a 'source,'" Shero told NHL.com via text. "Nothing on our end has changed and I have never heard differently from Taylor or Darren Ferris."

"I'm not going to speak to it because it's all fictitious," Ferris added, "and I'm just not going to respond to any of those questions out of respect to the conversations and discussions that are going on."

Hall, who won the Hart Trophy last season, is signed through next season at a $6 million cap hit on the seven-year deal he signed with the Edmonton Oilers in 2012. He is eligible to sign an extension as of July 1, though Ferris said there is no rush to get a deal done.

"I'm in contact with Ray Shero, and he and I communicate regularly, and out of respect to the process, I really can't provide any details or any conversations that we engage in," Ferris said. "It's a decision the player will have to make in time, and there's no pressure into making it. It's just a discussion that is going to be ongoing."

Hall did not play again this season after Dec. 23 and underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in late February. Prior to the injury, Hall had 11 goals and 26 assists for 37 points. Hall led the Devils last season with 39 goals and 54 helpers.

The Devils, who finished third last in the NHL this season, have the first-overall pick in June's draft and are projected to select Jack Hughes. Hall noted the team had several areas of need during their locker room cleanout in April.

"We have the culture and character in our locker room but at this point in time, in my opinion, we lack some talent in positions," Hall said April 8. "Whether it's the players on our team getting better and improving, or from the outside. Certainly, when you finish 29th, you're lacking some skill and lacking some talent. The great part is we have a culture in our locker room that's fun to be around and conducive to success and hard-working people. Now it's about filling those gaps where we might have lacked this season.

"At this point I've enjoyed being a Devil and being around my teammates. The conversations about my future will happen."