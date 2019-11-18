The New Jersey Devils placed goaltender Cory Schneider on waivers Monday for purpose of assignment to the AHL.

Schneider is winless this season with a 0-4-1 record in six games with a 4.59 goals-against average and a .852 save percentage. His last start came on Nov. 8, when he allowed four goals on 32 shots in a loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

The 33-year-old, who had a 6-13-4 record last season after returning off-season hip surgery, is signed for two more seasons beyond this one at a cap hit of $6 million. He also owns a full no-trade clause in each season of the seven-year deal he signed with the Devils in 2014.

Schneider has spent the past seven seasons with the Devils, having been traded to New Jersey from the Vancouver Canucks in 2013. He has a career record of 167-157-57 with a 2.43 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 402 career games with the two teams.

Earlier on Monday, the Devils recalled Louis Domingue from the AHL's Binghampton Devils. Acquired earlier this season from the Tampa Bay Lighting, Domingue is expected to serve as Mackenzie Blackwood's backup.

Blackwood, 22, has a 7-4-3 record this season with a .904 save percentage and a 2.79 goals-against average.