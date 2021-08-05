The New Jersey Devils have signed winger Tomas Tatar to a two-year, $9 million deal, the club announced on Thursday.

Gone fishin’ #NEWS: We have signed Tomas Tatar to a two-year contract with $4.5 AAV.



Welcome to Jersey, Tuna! https://t.co/2H9NTFHgti — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) August 5, 2021

Tatar, 30, played 50 games this past season with the Montreal Canadiens, scoring 10 goals and adding 20 assists. He added one assist in five playoff games.

Tatar was acquired by the Canadiens from the Vegas Golden Knights, along with Nick Suzuki, as part of the package that sent Max Pacioretty to Vegas. The winger is coming off a four-year, $21 million contract he signed with the Detroit Red Wings in 2017.

Tatar has registered 176 goals and 201 assists in 625 career games with the Canadiens, Golden Knights, and Red Wings.

Internationally, Tatar has represented Slovakia on a number of occasions, including at five IIHF World Hockey Championships, a pair of IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships and at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. Tatar was a member of the Slovakia team that finished third at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in Toronto.