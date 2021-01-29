New Jersey Devils forward Travis Zajac did not participate in Friday's practice due to a COVID-related absence, the team announced.

#NEWS: C Travis Zajac is not participating in practice today due to a Covid-related absence. pic.twitter.com/1qNnqr8PRg — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 29, 2021

Zajac, 35, played in Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers and did not record a point. The Winnnipeg native has scored two goals in seven games with the Devils this season. Zajac was selected in the first round of the 2004 NHL draft by the Devils and has played all of his 998 NHL games with the team.

The Devils placed goaltenders Aaron Dell and MacKenzie Blackwood on the NHL COVID Protocol list on Jan. 28.