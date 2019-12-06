New Jersey Devils interim head coach Alain Nasreddine said Friday the team will not loan rookie Jack Hughes to Team USA for the world juniors later this month.

"That was shut down right away. We have no intention of sending him there," Nasreddine told reporters. "He's on the team, he's a big part of this team, so it's not something where we want to lose him for three weeks."

Jack’s response? “I’m here for a reason.”



Love this kid. https://t.co/GmR62CI90r — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) December 6, 2019

Hughes, the first overall pick in June's draft, has four goals and 11 points in 24 games with the Devils this season. He will return to the team's lineup on Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks after missing their previous three games with a lower-body injury.

The 18-year-old played for the United States at last year's world juniors, posting four assists in four games.