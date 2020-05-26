Westhead outlines the NHL's Phase 2 and what would happen if a player tests positive

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Tuesday that professional sports teams in the state can now begin training camps while following strict health protocols.

This includes the NHL's New Jersey Devils as well as the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets, who both play at MetLife Stadium. The New York Red Bulls of the MLS, who play in Harrison, New Jersey, can begin training as well.

On Sunday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said pro teams in that state were also allowed to start training camps.

Nearly all sports in North America have been brought to a halt since mid-March due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.