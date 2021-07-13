Could we have seen the last of Lonzo Ball as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans?

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that the team is unlikely to match a significant offer sheet for the 23-year-old impending restricted free agent.

The second overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft out of UCLA, Ball is heading into his fifth NBA season. Last season was the Anaheim, CA native's best as a pro.

In 55 games, Ball averaged 14.6 points on .414 shooting, 5.7 assists and 4.8 boards over 31.8 minutes a night.

Charania notes that the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Clippers could be suitors for Ball's services.

Ball has spent the past two seasons with the Pelicans after coming over from the Los Angeles Lakers as part of the Anthony Davis trade.