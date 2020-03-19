New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive for COVID-19, he told ESPN Thursday.

Payton is the first person in the NFL world known to test positive for the virus.

Payton told ESPN he came forward with his diagnosis because he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly.

Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network reports that Payton attended a race at Oaklawn Park on Saturday and felt like he was coming down with a cold. After getting tested, Rapoport notes he is feeling better as of Thursday afternoon.

Payton has coached the Saints since 2006, leading the team to a 13-3 record in each of the last two seasons.