Drew Brees is coming back.

The 41-year-old announced on Instagram Tuesday that he will return for the 2020 NFL season.

Brees posted a picture of a mountain in front of the ocean with the following caption: "My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it!!! Love you #WhoDatNation. Let’s make another run at it!"

Brees indicated in January that his future remained up in the air, and that he wouldn't make decision for a month. He is currently set to enter free agency with his latest contract expiring this offseason, but his post Tuesday cleared stated he intends to remain with the Saints.

With the Saints, Brees has played in - and started in - 216 regular season games, sporting a 133-83 record while throwing 467 touchdowns.

The all-time passing leader quarterbacked the team to a Super Bowl over the Indianapolis Colts in 2009, but has struggled to find success in the postseason since and has a 8-7 playoff record in New Orleans.

Brees missed time in 2019 with a hand injury, Teddy Bridgewater filled in nicely, winning all five of his starts with a 9-2 TD-INT ratio and a Quarterback Rating of 103.7.

Bridgewater, 28, is also set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, while third-string QB Taysom Hill will be a restricted free agent.