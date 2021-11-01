New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has a torn ACL and is done for the season, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

#Saints QB Jameis Winston does, in fact, have a torn ACL, source said after the MRI. He is out for the season. There is also damage to the MCL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2021

Winston was injured during a horse-collar tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White -- who was flagged 15 yards for pulling Winston down by the shoulder area of his jersey, forcing Winston to land awkwardly. Winston's left leg got pinned behind him as he hit the turf. Trainers and medical staff looked at him on the field before helping him limp slowly to the sideline and into the medical tent. He was later assisted onto a cart and driven back to the locker room.

Winston completed six of 10 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown and scrambled four times for 40 yards before leaving the game with the score tied 7-7. For the season, Winston was 95-of-151 passing for 1,170 yards with 14 TDs and three interceptions.

