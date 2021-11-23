Jason Garrett's time with the New York Giants has come to an end.

The Giants fired their offensive coordinator on Tuesday, one day after their 30-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jason Garrett has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator. — New York Giants (@Giants) November 23, 2021

Giants head coach Joe Judge put the blame for Monday's performance solely on the team's coaching staff.

"You can put that down tonight. Got that?" Judge said after the loss. "You guys can write that tonight. Players have to execute. That is their job, right? It is our job to teach them. It's their job to go out and execute.

"But we've got to make sure we put them in position to have success. That has to be consistent, by the way. So, you can go ahead and write that down. I'm not going to debate that."

Garrett spent the past two seasons as the team's offensive coordinator after 10 years as head coach of the rival Dallas Cowboys. The Giants rank 25th in offensive scoring and 23rd in yards gained this year after finishing 31st in both points and yards last season.

The Giants are off to a 3-7 start this season after finishing 6-10 a year ago.