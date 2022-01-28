Should Rams be worried about lack of success against 49ers recently?

The New York Giants have found Joe Judge's successor.

The Giants announced Friday evening that they are hiring Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their next head coach.

The move reunites him with general manager Joe Schoen, who was hired by the Giants last week from the Bills' front office.

Daboll, born in Welland, Ont., and raised in Niagara Falls, N.Y., became Buffalo's offensive coordinator under Sean McDermott in January of 2018 and went on to establish one of the best passing offences in the NFL alongside Josh Allen. Daboll's Bills won the AFC East the last two seasons before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend in a Divisional Round heartbreaker.

Meanwhile, the Giants struggled mightily in two seasons under Judge, going 6-10 in 2020 and finishing 4-13 this season.