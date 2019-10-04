New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been ruled out for his team's game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday.

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), LB Alec Ogletree (hamstring), LB Tae Davis (concussion) are ruled OUT for #MINvsNYG



LB Lorenzo Carter (neck) is questionable pic.twitter.com/yreAEYdnqn — New York Giants (@Giants) October 4, 2019

Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 3 and initial reports he could miss as many as eight weeks with the injury, but Barkley did some work on the practice field this week and as recently as Thursday head coach Pat Shurmur wouldn't rule out the star running back playing this weekend.

In three games with the Giants this season, Barkley has 37 carries for 237 yards and one touchdown, while adding another 74 yards on 11 receptions.