It's been quite the Sunday for injuries around the NFL and the biggest name yet just went down.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was carried off after suffering an apparent leg injury early in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Barkley was tackled out of bounds and stayed down holding his knee, seemingly unable to put any weight on it.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell went down with what appeared to be a knee injury and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was carted off with a knee injury on Sunday.