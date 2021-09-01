The New York Islanders appear to have a deal in place with restricted free agent winger Anthony Beauvillier.

According to Arthur Staple of The Athletic, Beauvillier has agreed to a three-year contract with the Islanders worth roughly $4.1 million annually.

Another #Isles contract that was agreed to but still on the "to be filed" list: Anthony Beauvillier has a three-year deal, believed to be worth around $4.1-million per, source said. @LPGeek posted on it a few days ago.



Bunch of other deals are done but not yet filed, of course. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) September 1, 2021

Staple reported Tuesday that the Islanders have also closed on a six-year contract with unrestricted free agent Casey Cizikas, who has spent his entire career with the team. He noted the contract is expected to carry an average annual value of roughly $2.5 million for the 30-year-old centre.

Heard that Casey Cizikas' deal with the #Isles is as @FriedgeHNIC heard last month: Six years at around $2.5 million per.



AAV could be a bit higher, but anything under $3m per is a huge boost for the #Isles and their cap situation. And they have their Identity Line center. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) August 31, 2021

Beauvillier, 24, posted 15 goals and 28 points in 47 games last season, adding five goals and 13 points in 19 playoff games.

Selected 28th overall by the Islanders in the 2015 NHL Draft, Beauvillier has 81 goals and 155 points in 333 career games with the team.

Cizikas scored seven goals and had 14 points in 56 games last season, adding two goals and five points in 19 playoff games. He scored a career-high 20 goals with the Islanders during the 2018-19, the only time he's scored more than 10 goals in 10 career seasons.

A fourth-round pick of the Islanders in 2009, Cizikas has 81 goals and 185 points in 590 career games.