48m ago
Report: Isles have three-year deal in place with RFA Beauvillier
According to Arthur Staple of The Athletic, Beauvillier has agreed to a three-year contract with the Islanders worth roughly $4.1 million annually.
TSN.ca Staff
The New York Islanders appear to have a deal in place with restricted free agent winger Anthony Beauvillier.
According to Arthur Staple of The Athletic, Beauvillier has agreed to a three-year contract with the Islanders worth roughly $4.1 million annually.
Staple reported Tuesday that the Islanders have also closed on a six-year contract with unrestricted free agent Casey Cizikas, who has spent his entire career with the team. He noted the contract is expected to carry an average annual value of roughly $2.5 million for the 30-year-old centre.
Beauvillier, 24, posted 15 goals and 28 points in 47 games last season, adding five goals and 13 points in 19 playoff games.
Selected 28th overall by the Islanders in the 2015 NHL Draft, Beauvillier has 81 goals and 155 points in 333 career games with the team.
Cizikas scored seven goals and had 14 points in 56 games last season, adding two goals and five points in 19 playoff games. He scored a career-high 20 goals with the Islanders during the 2018-19, the only time he's scored more than 10 goals in 10 career seasons.
A fourth-round pick of the Islanders in 2009, Cizikas has 81 goals and 185 points in 590 career games.