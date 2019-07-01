The New York Islanders have re-signed forward Anders Lee to a seven-year contract with an average annual value of $7 million per season according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun adds that the salary will fluctuate from year to year.

The salary will actually fluctuate by it's $7 M AAV x 7 years https://t.co/PI5h5SYird — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2019

The 28-year-old scored 28 goals and posted 51 points in 82 games this past season with the New York Islanders. He was named the 15th captain of the Islanders at the beginning of the 2018-19 season.

Lee was drafted in the sixth round (152nd overall) by the Islanders at the 2009 NHL Draft.

He is coming off a four-year contract worth $15 million.

The American winger has 152 goals and 258 points in 425 NHL games.