26m ago
Islanders captain Lee done for season
New York Islanders captain Anders Lee will undergo surgery this week and miss the remainder of the season, general manager Lou Lamoriello announced Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Islanders 1, Capitals 3
Lee, who was injured last week when New Jersey Devils forward Pavel Zacha fell awkwardly on his leg, was placed on long-term injured reserve on Sunday.
The 30-year-old has 12 goals and seven assists in 27 games this season.
Lamiorello said Wednesday the Islanders could use the cap space provided by Lee's injury to add at the trade deadline, noting the team's complexion has changed without their captain.
"Whatever we can do to make ourselves better, we will be doing that. (The Lee injury) does change our (deadline) focus. If we can get ourselves better, we will," Lamiorello said, per Arthur Staple. "We're now looking a little different (at the deadline)."
"We're always trying to find a scoring winger, even without Anders' situation," the general manager added. "If we can, we will."
The Islanders dropped to second in the East Division with Tuesday's loss to the Washington Capitals.