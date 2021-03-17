New York Islanders captain Anders Lee will undergo surgery this week and miss the remainder of the season, general manager Lou Lamoriello announced Wednesday.

Lee, who was injured last week when New Jersey Devils forward Pavel Zacha fell awkwardly on his leg, was placed on long-term injured reserve on Sunday.

The 30-year-old has 12 goals and seven assists in 27 games this season.

#Isles Update from President and GM Lou Lamoriello: Anders Lee will undergo surgery this week and will be out for the rest of the regular season. pic.twitter.com/kHrSmqYboZ — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 17, 2021

Lamiorello said Wednesday the Islanders could use the cap space provided by Lee's injury to add at the trade deadline, noting the team's complexion has changed without their captain.

"Whatever we can do to make ourselves better, we will be doing that. (The Lee injury) does change our (deadline) focus. If we can get ourselves better, we will," Lamiorello said, per Arthur Staple. "We're now looking a little different (at the deadline)."

"We're always trying to find a scoring winger, even without Anders' situation," the general manager added. "If we can, we will."

So I would think you will see Lamoriello dive in on rental wingers like Kyle Palmieri (if he doesn't re-sign), Taylor Hall, Mikael Grandlud, etc...

In other words, Lamoriello and former colleague Kyle Dubas might be dialling up similar phone numbers over the next 3-plus weeks... https://t.co/hgmQoQeg8l — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 17, 2021

The Islanders dropped to second in the East Division with Tuesday's loss to the Washington Capitals.