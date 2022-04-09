New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas have been suspended one game by the NHL Department of Player Safety for boarding Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Brendan Smith on Friday.

NY Islanders’ Casey Cizikas has been suspended for one game for Boarding Carolina’s Brendan Smith. https://t.co/JrLRTpmflJ — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 9, 2022

The incident happened early in the third period and Cizikas was given a two-minute minor for boarding. Smith left the game and did not return.

The 31-year-old Cizikas has nine goals and five assists over 63 games with the Islanders this season.