1h ago
Isles' Cizikas to have hearing for boarding
New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday after boarding Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Brendan Smith on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
The incident happened early in the third period and Cizikas was given a two-minute minor for boarding. Smith left the game and did not return.
The 31-year-old Cizikas has nine goals and five assists over 63 games with the Islanders this season.