Isles' Cizikas to have hearing for boarding

New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday after boarding Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Brendan Smith on Friday.

NY Islanders’ Casey Cizikas will have a hearing today for Boarding Carolina’s Brendan Smith. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 9, 2022

The incident happened early in the third period and Cizikas was given a two-minute minor for boarding. Smith left the game and did not return.

The 31-year-old Cizikas has nine goals and five assists over 63 games with the Islanders this season.