The New York Islanders have been cleared to resume their 2021-22 schedule and will resume playing with their next scheduled game on Thursday against the San Jose Sharks, the league announced on Wednesday.

The Islanders had their previous games against the New York Rangers (Nov. 28) and Philadelphia Flyers (Nov. 30) postponed as a result of up to eight Islanders Players potentially unavailable to play due to COVID Protocol.

The Islanders (5-10-2) sit last in the Metropolitan division.