New York Islanders defenceman Johnny Boychuk required 90 stitches after taking a skate blade to the face during Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said Boychuk was struck just above the eyelid but is expected to make a full recovery after the incident.

Boychuk Injury Update from Lou Lamoriello: “Johnny Boychuk is ok. Fortunately the skate blade just got the eyelid. It took 90 stitches for a plastic surgeon to fix. But he’ll be fine.” #Isles pic.twitter.com/vYfsx9MAYO — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 4, 2020

At the 11:18 mark of the third period, Habs forward Artturi Lehkonen's skate came up as he was falling and hit Boychuk in the face. He dropped to the ice holding his face before immediately heading to the dressing room.

The Islanders lost 6-2 to the Habs, their fourth loss in a row.

In 63 games this season, Boychuk has two goals and 11 points.