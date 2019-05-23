The New York Islanders signed centre Brock Nelson to a six-year contract extension on Thursday.

According to Arthur Staple of The Athletic, Nelson will carry a $6 million cap hit on his new deal, for a total value of $36 million.

Nelson, 27, scored 25 goals and posted a career-high 53 points in 82 games this season. He added four goals in eight playoff games.

With Nelson under contract, the Islanders have eight unrestricted free agents remaining on their roster, including captain Andres Lee and goaltender Robin Lehner, and two restricted free agents. According to CapFriendly, the team now has $53.8 million committed towards next season's salary cap.

A first-round pick of the Islanders in 2010, Nelson has 124 goals and 241 points in 480 games with the team.

He is coming off a one-year, $4.25 million contract signed with the Islanders last season and was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.