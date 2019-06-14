The New York Islanders signed forward Jordan Eberle to a five-year, $27.5 million contract extension on Friday.

Eberle, who was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, will carry a $5.5 million cap hit on his new deal.

The 29-year-old scored 19 goals and recorded 37 points in 78 games this season, adding four goals and nine points in eight games in the playoffs.

Eberle, selected No. 22 overall in the 2008 NHL Draft, spent seven years with the Edmonton Oilers before being traded to Islanders for Ryan Strome prior to the 2017-18 season.

He is coming off of a six-year, $36 million contract signed with the Oilers in 2012.

The Canadian winger has 209 goals and 478 points in 666 career NHL games. He has topped the 20-goal mark in six of his career NHL seasons and scored a career-high 34 goals in 2011-12.

