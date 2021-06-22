31m ago
Islanders' Lamoriello wins GM of the Year award for second straight year
Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders has won the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award for a second consecutive season.
TSN.ca Staff
Marc Bergevin of the Montreal Canadiens and Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers were the other finalists.
Lamoriello's Islanders made the playoffs for the third season in a row, grabbing the final playoff spot in the East division with a 32-17-7 record.
The Isles currently trail the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in their Stanley Cup semi-final series.