Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders has won the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award for a second consecutive season. 

Marc Bergevin of the Montreal Canadiens and Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers were the other finalists. 

Lamoriello's Islanders made the playoffs for the third season in a row, grabbing the final playoff spot in the East division with a 32-17-7 record.

The Isles currently trail the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in their Stanley Cup semi-final series.