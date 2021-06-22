Islanders' Lamoriello wins GM of the Year award for second straight year

Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders has won the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award for a second consecutive season.

This year's winner of the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award goes to Lou Lamoriello of the @NYIslanders! #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/d2EHfF1aCL — NHL (@NHL) June 23, 2021

Marc Bergevin of the Montreal Canadiens and Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers were the other finalists.

Lamoriello's Islanders made the playoffs for the third season in a row, grabbing the final playoff spot in the East division with a 32-17-7 record.

The Isles currently trail the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in their Stanley Cup semi-final series.