2h ago
Lamoriello: Ho-Sang has requested a trade
New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said Thursday forward Josh Ho-Sang has requested a trade through his agent.
TSN.ca Staff
Lamoriello said the Islanders told the 23-year-old not to report to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers while the team attempts to meet his request. If the team cannot find a trade partner, Lamoriello said Ho-Sang will report to the AHL club.
"Once he goes to Bridgeport, he's there," Lamoriello told reporters.
Ho-Sang was placed on, and subsequently cleared, waivers earlier this week after failing to crack the team's 23-man roster.
Ho-Sang appeared in 10 games with the Islanders last season, scoring one goal and adding one assist. Drafted by the Islanders 28th overall in 2014, he has seven goals and 17 assists over 53 games in three seasons.