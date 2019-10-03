New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said Thursday forward Josh Ho-Sang has requested a trade through his agent.

Lamoriello said the Islanders told the 23-year-old not to report to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers while the team attempts to meet his request. If the team cannot find a trade partner, Lamoriello said Ho-Sang will report to the AHL club.

"Once he goes to Bridgeport, he's there," Lamoriello told reporters.

#Isles Lou Lamoriello says Josh Ho-Sang's representative has asked for a trade. Lou is exploring. Told Ho-Sang not to report to Bridgeport until he explores options. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 3, 2019

Lamoriello: Didn't want to disrupt Bridgeport's prep for their season starting this weekend. If there's no trade to be found, Ho-Sang will report to BPT. "Once he goes to Bridgeport, he's there." — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) October 3, 2019

Ho-Sang was placed on, and subsequently cleared, waivers earlier this week after failing to crack the team's 23-man roster.

Ho-Sang appeared in 10 games with the Islanders last season, scoring one goal and adding one assist. Drafted by the Islanders 28th overall in 2014, he has seven goals and 17 assists over 53 games in three seasons.