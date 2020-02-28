Josh Ho-Sang is on the move.

The New York Islanders reassigned the winger on Friday from their AHL affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, to the San Antonio Rampage, the AHL affiliate of the St. Louis Blues.

#Isles Transaction: Josh Ho-Sang has been reassigned to San Antonio (AHL). — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 28, 2020

The 24-year-old missed the first 10 weeks of the Sound Tigers’ season after being told not to join the team while Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello attempted to meet his trade request.

Ho-Sang, who was waived prior to start the season on Oct. 1, had been skating and training in Toronto before his return to the organization on Dec. 17. Lamoriello said at that time Ho-Sang would have a "clean slate." In 16 games this season, he has three goals and 10 points.

He appeared in 10 games with the Islanders last season, scoring one goal and adding one assist. In 56 games with the Sound Tigers, he had eight goals and 43 points.

Lamoriello stated in October that once Ho-Sang joined the Sound Tigers, he would not be moved.

“Once Josh does report to Bridgeport, he’s there. I don’t want our team there to get off track,” Lamoriello said.

Drafted by the Islanders 28th overall in 2014, Ho-Sang has seven goals and 17 assists over 53 games in three seasons with the team.