New York Islanders forward Ross Johnston will have a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head on New Jersey's AJ Greer.

NY Islanders’ Ross Johnston will have a hearing today for an Illegal Check to the Head on New Jersey’s A.J. Greer. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 14, 2022

At 3:12 of the first period in Thursday's contest, Johnston caught Greer up high in the offensive zone. He was given a two-minute minor penalty for an illegal check to the head.

Greer did not return to the game after the hit as the Islanders won 3-2 over the Devils.