The New York Islanders have signed defenceman Samuel Bolduc to a three-year entry level contract, the team announced on Thursday.

The 19-year-old scored 11 goals and 32 assists over 61 games split between the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada and the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in 2019-20.

The Islanders selected the 6-foot-4, 211 pound defenceman in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.