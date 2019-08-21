The New York Islanders have signed forward Derick Brassard to a one-year contract.

The 31-year-old scored 14 goals and 23 points in 70 games in 2018-19, split between the Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche.

Brassard was drafted in the first round (6th overall) by the Columbus Blue Jackets at the 2006 NHL Draft. He was dealt to the New York Rangers in 2013 as part of the Marian Gaborik deal. After four years with the Rangers, he was traded to the Ottawa Senators for Mika Zibanejad. He was flipped to the Penguins in 2018 for picks, Ian Cole and Filip Gustavsson. After a short stint with the Panthers, Brassard landed with the Avalanche on Feb. 25 for third-round pick.

He is coming off a five-year, $25 million contract.

The Canadian centre has 176 goals and 451 points in 786 NHL games.