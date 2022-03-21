The New York Islanders are signing forwards Zach Parise and Cal Clutterbuck to contract extensions.

The 37-year-old Parise has signed a one-year extension. He has eight goals and 16 assists so far this season after being bought out by the Minnesota Wild over the summer.

Clutterbuck has been inked to a two-year extension. The 34-year-old has six goals and nine helpers in 59 games with the Islanders this season, his ninth with the club.

The Islanders currently sit sixth in the Metropolitan Division at 26-25-9 entering play Monday.