Veteran defenceman Zdeno Chara is the latest member of the New York Islanders to enter the COVID protocol, general manager Lou Lamoriello confirmed Tuesday.

Captain Anders Lee, forwards Josh Bailey and Ross Johnston, and defenceman Andy Greene are also in the protocol.

The Islanders will also be without forward Brock Nelson for two-to-four weeks due to a lower-body injury. Nelson has nine goals and 11 points in 15 games this season after posting 18 goals and 33 points in 56 games last season.

#Isles Player Update: Nelson will be out 2-4 weeks with a lower body injury. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 23, 2021

Chara, 44, has two assists in 15 games with the Islanders this season, his first with the team.

A veteran of 24 NHL seasons, Chara has 207 goals and 668 points in 1,623 career games.

Lamoriello: Zdeno Chara is in COVID protocol. All other players negative today. #Isles — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) November 23, 2021

The Islanders, who are 5-8-2 to start the season, will host the New York Rangers on Wednesday.