The New York Jets have announced that Philadelphia Eagles executive Joe Douglas will be their new general manager.

We’ve agreed to terms with Joe Douglas to be our next GM. pic.twitter.com/tzQiWzNmkp — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 8, 2019

Douglas was the Eagles' vice-president of player personnel. He has previously worked with Jets head coach Adam Gase, who has been the team's acting GM. Douglas was the director of college scouting in 2015 for the Chicago Bears when Gase was the Bears' offensive coordinator.

Douglas spent three years with the Eagles after leaving Chicago. He worked in Baltimore's personnel department from 2000-15 in various roles.