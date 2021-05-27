The New York Knicks announce they have banned a fan who spat at Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young during Wednesday's Game 2 at Madison Square Garden.

"We investigated the matter and determined that this patron, who is not a season ticket holder, did indeed spit on Trae Young, and for that reason, he is now banned from The Garden indefinitely. We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan's behaviour. This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue. We have turned the information over to the appropriate authorities," the Knicks said in a statement.

This came on the same night a fan in Philadelphia dumped popcorn on Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook as he exited the court with an injury. The 76ers said in a statement that fan has also been banned from the Wells Fargo Center indefinitely.