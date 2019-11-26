Injury Report for 11/27 at Toronto: Questionable - RJ Barrett (illness) and Frank Ntilikina (contused left quad and sore groin);

Canadian RJ Barrett is questionable with an illness for Wednesday's game in Toronto against the Raptors, the New York Knicks announced Tuesday.

The meeting would be the first time Barrett has played in an NBA game north of the border. He did not play Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets as the Knicks lost their third straight game.

Barrett has impressed in 16 games as a rookie, averaging 15.1 points per game in 33.4 minutes a night. However, Barrett has struggled immensely from the free throw line, entering play Tuesday at just 49.4 per cent.

The Knicks also announced that point guard Frank Ntilikina is questionable with a contused left quad and sore groin, while forward Kevin Knox is doubtful with a contused left quad.

The Knicks will enter the matchup at 4-13, tied with the Atlanta Hawks for second-worst in the NBA behind the 3-15 Golden State Warriors.

The Raptors meanwhile are winners of four straight and sit at 12-4 for the season, including a perfect 7-0 at home.