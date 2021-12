Knicks' Barrett placed in health and safety protocols

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett will miss Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks as he was placed in health and safety protocols.

RJ Barrett (health and safety protocols) is out for today’s game against Milwaukee. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) December 12, 2021

The 21-year-old Canadian is averaging 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 25 games in 2021-22, his third season in the NBA.