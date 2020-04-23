MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Mississauga Food Bank says a $100,000 donation made earlier this week by New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett will provide 200,000 meals as part of the community's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barrett, who is from Mississauga, made the donation Tuesday as part of a US$250,000 package to COVID-19 relief efforts in New York and Canada.

The food bank is looking to raise $840,000 to support the community as it deals with the fallout caused by the novel coronavirus. It says it can provide two meals for every dollar donated.

"One thing my family has taught me is the importance of being supportive when you can, in any way you can. During these difficult times, we all need to do our part and knowing I have the ability to help ensure people have what they need is important to me," Barrett said in a statement. "I'm happy I can make a difference in the neighbourhood I grew up in."

Barrett was selected third overall out of Duke in the 2019 NBA draft and was in the midst of an impressive rookie campaign when the season was suspended because of the coronavirus.

He is averaging 14.3 points, five rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2020.