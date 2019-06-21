Pelicans select Zion first overall, Barrett goes third to Knicks at NBA Draft

Make it two Canadians for the New York Knicks.

With the 47th pick the Knicks selected Canadian forward Ignas Brazdeikis at Thursday's NBA Draft after taking RJ Barrett at No. 3. New York acquired the pick in a trade with the Sacramento Kings according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Sources: Knicks picking Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis at No. 47. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2019

Iggy Brazdeikis (Oakville) goes 47 to the Knicks, where he’ll join R.J. Barrett, who New York selected 3rd.



That’s 5 Canadians picked in the draft so far - a new record for the country. Also ties the record for most draftees from a non-U.S. country in 1 draft (France in 2016). — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) June 21, 2019

The selection of the Oakville, Ont., native makes it a record five Canadians taken at the draft.

Brazdeikis played his freshman season with the Michigan Wolverines and averaged 14.8 points and 5.4 rebounds a night.

With his selection Thursday night, he becomes the second Ontarian of Lithuanian descent to be selected in the NBA Draft out of Michigan, joining guard Nik Stauskas.

He came into Thursday ranked at No. 69 on ESPN’s NBA draft rankings list.