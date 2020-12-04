The New York Liberty have won the WNBA Draft Lottery and will select first overall in the 2021 Draft.

This is the second consecutive year that the Liberty possess the top pick in the WNBA Draft. In 2020, New York selected Sabrina Ionescu first overall out of the University of Oregon.

The Dallas Wings will draft second overall for the second straight year, followed by the Atlanta Dream at No. 3 and the Indiana Fever at No. 4.