The New York Mets 2019 season was filled with ups and downs and now things are ending on a down note for Mickey Callaway.

Days after their season ended, the Mets announced the firing of their manager on Thursday, two years into his tenure as skipper.

The Mets finished at 86-76 to miss the playoffs and looked to be dead in the water by mid-July. But the Mets elected to hold onto starters Zack Wheeler and Noah Syndergaard in addition to bringing in Marcus Stroman and went on a run that vaulted them right back into playoff contention.

But the Mets couldn’t keep things going and missed the playoffs for the third season in a row.

Callaway, who took over from Terry Collins to start last season, served as the pitching coach for the Cleveland Indians prior to his time with the Mets. Collins was with the team from 2010 to 2017.