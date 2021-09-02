The New York Mets announced on Thursday that general manager Zack Scott had been placed on administrative leave until further notice.

The move comes a day after his arrest for an alleged DUI on Tuesday morning became public.

The Mets have placed Zack Scott on administrative leave until further notice. Mets Team President Sandy Alderson will be assuming Zack’s responsibilities. — New York Mets (@Mets) September 2, 2021

The team says president Sandy Alderson will take over Scott's duties in the interim.

News of Scott's arrest first became public in a report from the New York Post, later acknowledged by the team.

"We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott," the team said in a statement on Wednesday. "We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps."

White Plains Police Capt. James Spencer told the New York Post that Scott was found asleep in his car. After refusing to submit to a breathalyzer test or give blood, Scott failed a field sobriety test. He was charged and released and pleaded not guilty on Thursday morning.

The Scott incident is the latest in a series of missteps for the club as it also struggles on the field, as an August collapse saw the team fall out of first place in the National League East and under .500.

Scott is in his first season with the team after 17 years in the Boston Red Sox organization. Joining the club as an assistant GM, Scott was promoted to GM in January after Jared Porter was fired by the team when it was revealed he sent a series of lewd and harassing texts to a female reporter while working as the director of scouting with the Chicago.