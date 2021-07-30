The New York Mets are finalizing a trade to acquire shortstop Javier Baez from the Chicago Cubs, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Right-hander Trevor Williams will also head to the Mets from the Cubs in the deal, who will receive outfielder and No. 5 Mets prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, according to multiple reports.

The trade ends an eight-year run for Baez on the north side of Chicago, making his debut with the team back in August of 2014.

The 28-year-old is hitting .248 with 22 home runs and 65 RBI in 91 games so far this season. It’s a big improvement on a dismal 2020 for Baez, who hit .203 with an on-base percentage of .238 and an OPS of .599.

After helping the Cubs to a World Series title in 2016, Baez hit 86 homers with an OPS of .845 from 2017 to 2019 before his down year in 2020.

He is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the season and is making $11.6 million in 2021.