Major League Baseball announced a two-game suspension for New York Mets manager Luis Rojas for "excessive arguing" on Monday.

The ban comes in the wake of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in which Rojas was ejected in the first inning following a bizarre play involving starting pitcher Taijuan Walker.

News: Luis Rojas has received a two-game suspension and an undisclosed fine "for his excessive arguing" in Sunday's game. He will begin the suspension tonight. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 19, 2021

With the bases loaded and one out, Kevin Newman hit a dribbler down the third baseline. Believing the ball to be foul, Walker smacked the ball with his glove into foul territory. But the call on the play was fair and the bases were emptied when no Mets player fielded the ball. Replays showed that the ball was on the chalk when it was played by Walker.

Walker began to argue with umpire Jeremy Riggs, which brought Rojas out of the dugout. Rojas appeared to bump into Riggs before he was tossed. The Bucs would go on to score six runs in the inning, but the Mets came back for a 7-6 win, scoring two runs in the ninth.

After the game, Rojas said he still believed the call to be wrong even after seeing the replay.

"I still have it foul to this point, but that’s what led to my emotions to maybe erupt a little bit in the moment and I just didn’t agree with it," Rojas said. "This game is like this. It ended up being three runs against us at the moment, but I’m glad they played it like they did and got this big win."

Rojas is now set to miss the Mets' Monday and Tuesday games against the Cincinnati Red.