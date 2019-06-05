New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway raised some eyebrows with his decision to pull starter Noah Syndergaard in the seventh inning of Tuesday's loss to the San Francisco Giants.

With a runner on first and the Mets ahead 3-2, Callaway yanked Syndergaard on his 103rd pitch for right-hander Seth Lugo. Syndergaard was visibly upset when Callaway came out to the mound to get him and couldn't have been happy when the Giants tied the game later that inning. San Francisco would go on to win the game 9-3 in extra innings.

After the game, Callaway repeatedly expressed regret for his decision.

"Looking back on it, I'd like to have that one back," Callaway told reporters.

"Noah threw a hell of a game. He probably deserved with a runner on first a little more benefit of the doubt there. If he steals second, then allow Noah to make some big pitches with a guy in scoring position."

"You talk to him. You try to always make him understand what your thinking was. I told him, 'Hey, I would like to have that one back."

Syndergaard offered his take on the situation.

"After the game as a team, Mickey just kind of pulled us all together and was kind of remorseful of that decision. Everything is a learning experience, we all learn from it. We've got a lot of ballgames left," the right-hander told reporters.

"He wore it," added first baseman Pete Alonso.

Despite his admitted gaffe, Callaway received a vote of confidence from general manager Brodie Van Waganen in May saying he would be the manager for the "foreseeable future."

Tuesday's loss was their third straight and dropped the Mets to 28-32. They will continue their series with the Giants Wednesday night and host the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field over the weekend.