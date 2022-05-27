NEW YORK (AP) — Mets reliever Yoan López had his three-game suspension cut to one game and was set to serve the penalty Friday night when New York played the Philadelphia Phillies.

López was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse before the game and had to immediately sit out.

Mets manager Buck Showalter said the suspension had been reduced. López had appealed after Major League Baseball ruled that he intentionally threw at Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber on May 1, an inning after Mets star Francisco Lindor was hit by a pitch.

Showalter was suspended one game for the incident.

López was sent to the minors after the game. The 29-year-old righty has pitched twice in relief for the Mets this year, allowing three runs in two innings.

In his first game of the season for the Mets in late April, López threw high and tight to St. Louis star Nolan Arenado after New York's J.D. Davis was hit by a pitch.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports