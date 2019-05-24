The New York Mets have signed veteran starting pitcher Ervin Santana to a minor league deal, the team announced Friday.

The deal is pending a physical.

Santana would first report to Port St. Lucie once he passes the exam.

Santana and the Chicago White Sox parted ways this season after just three starts, pitching to an earned run average of 9.45.

Prior to this season, Santana spent the last four years with the Minnesota Twins. He was an All-Star for the first time in nine seasons in 2017 but only made five starts last season because of a debridement procedure he had in his pitching hand. Santana has also played for the Los Angeles Angels for eight seasons and spent one year apiece in Kansas City and Atlanta.

The 36-year-old has a career ERA of 4.09 in 2,421.1 innings.