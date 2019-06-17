The New York Rangers have acquired defenceman Jacob Trouba from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for Neal Pionk and the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Trouba carried a cap hit of $5.5 million last season and entered the off-season as a restricted free agent. The Jets cleared his contract as they attempt to sign pending unrestricted free agent defenceman Tyler Mylers, notes TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

"This is probably an unprecedented time of communication between the general managers," Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said.

Cheveldayoff: "This is probably an unprecedented time of communication between the general managers." 👀 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 18, 2019

Now let's see what this means for pending UFA Tyler Myers and the Jets. Both sides have kept the door open but obviously a Trouba trade had to happen first. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 17, 2019

He appeared in all 82 regular season games last season with the Jets, scoring eight goals and adding 42 assists for a total of 50 points. For his career, he has 42 goals and 137 assists.

He's played all six of his NHL seasons in Winnipeg.

The 25-year-old was selected ninth overall in the 2012 NHL Draft.

Meanwhile, Pionk, 23, tallied 26 points (six goals, 23 assists) in 73 games last season and led Rangers defencemen with 13 power play points ( two goals, 11 assists) in his first full season in the NHL.