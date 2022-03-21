Rangers acquire Motte from Canucks, working on deal for Copp

The New York Rangers have acquired forward Tyler Motte from the Vancouver Canucks for a 2023 fourth-round pick with TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reporting that the Rangers are also working to acquire Andrew Copp from the Winnipeg Jets.

All indications are Andrew Copp is headed to NYR. Rangers may also be working on Tyler Motte. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 21, 2022

Motte has seven goals and 15 points in 49 games this season.

He is in the final season of a two-year, $1.225 million deal.

In 260 career NHL games, he has 35 goals and 62 points split between the Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Canucks.

Copp, 27, has 13 goals and 35 points in 56 games this season.

He is coming off a career season with Winnipeg, tallying 15 goals and 39 points in 55 games in 2020-21.

Drafted 104th overall by the Jets in 2013, he carries a $3.64 million cap hit and will become an unrestricted free agent in July.