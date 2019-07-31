The New York Rangers have officially bought out veteran defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have bought out the contract of defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) August 1, 2019

Shattenkirk had two years remaining on his contract, which carried a $6.65 million cap hit. He now becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The 30-year-old scored two goals and added 26 assists over 73 games with the Rangers in 2018-19, his second season with the club.

New York signed the American to a four-year, $26.6 million contract on July 1, 2017 and he has played a total of 119 games in Manhattan.

For his career, Shattenkirk has 75 goals and 274 assists over 609 games with the Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals and Rangers.