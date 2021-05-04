The New York Rangers released a statement Tuesday evening calling for the firing of NHL head of player safety George Parros after his department decided not to suspend Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson following's Monday's melee at Madison Square Garden.

Here is the statement in full:

"The New York Rangers are extremely disappointed that Capitals forward Tom Wilson was not suspended for his horrifying act of violence last night at Madison Square Garden. Wilson is a repeat offender with a long history of these type of acts and we find it shocking that the NHL and their Department of Player Safety failed to take the appropriate action and suspend him indefinitely. Wilson’s dangerous and reckless actions caused an injury to Artemi Panarin that will prevent him from playing again this season. We view this as a dereliction of duty by NHL Head of Player Safety, George Parros, and believe he is unfit to continue in his current role."

According to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post, a team spokesperson says the Capitals will not be responding to the Rangers' statement.

The Capitals will not be responding to the Rangers statement and will let the NHL handle, per a team spokesman. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 4, 2021

The NHL fined Wilson $5,000 Tuesday morning for roughing Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich during the second period of Monday's game. The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement. Wilson was not disciplined for throwing Artemi Panarin to the ice and punching him moments later as a brawl between the two teams continued.

“I just think it’s a joke, to be honest with you,” Rangers forward Ryan Strome told reporters. “I know it’s not my responsibility to make decisions, but I just can’t believe that. I think it sends a bad message, in my opinion. I think everyone pretty much agrees with that. And I just think that the league missed one here bigtime.”

"It's just horrible. Zero respect. I don't know why I'm surprised. It's just horrible," Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad said Monday night.

Wilson was given a double-minor penalty for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct for the incident.

“It’s the discipline that’s sent down from the league, and Tom will pay it and we’ll move on,” said Capitals coach Peter Laviolette Tuesday after the fine was handed down.

The Capitals and Rangers will meet again Wednesday evening at the World's Most Famous Arena.