The New York Rangers have acquired forward Maxim Letunov from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for defenceman Tarmo Reunanen, the team announced on Monday.

Letunov, 26, has registered 13 goals and 23 points in 60 games with the AHL's Chicago Wolves this season. The Moscow, Russia native has played three NHL games with the San Jose Sharks, recording one goal.

He was originally selected in the second round (52nd overall) by the St. Louis Blues in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Reunanen, 24, played four games for the Rangers last season, recording one assist. He was selected by the club in the fourth round (98th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft. Reunanen has two goals and 15 assists in 40 games with the AHL's Hartford Wolfpack this season.